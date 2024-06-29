Left Menu

WestJet Cancels 150 Flights Amid Maintenance Workers' Strike

WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, has cancelled 150 flights affecting 20,000 passengers due to a strike by the maintenance workers' union. The strike comes after failed negotiations and a ministerial order for binding arbitration. The airline expressed outrage, especially as it coincides with the Canada Day weekend.

Canada's second-largest airline, WestJet, announced the cancellation of 150 flights affecting 20,000 passengers starting Saturday. The disruption stems from a strike initiated by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association after failed negotiations with the airline.

The union commenced the strike Friday evening, citing WestJet's "unwillingness to negotiate with the union." The move followed a ministerial order for binding arbitration issued by the federal government on Thursday after turbulent discussions persisted for two weeks.

On Thursday, WestJet had stated that the union agreed to abide by the arbitration order, which should have prevented any strikes or lockouts. Despite the assurance, the unexpected strike hits during the Canada Day long weekend, exacerbating passenger inconvenience.

Calgary, Alberta-based WestJet expressed extreme outrage over the situation and vowed to hold the union fully accountable for the resultant stress and financial costs. The union referenced an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that does not explicitly preclude strikes or lockouts during the arbitration process.

