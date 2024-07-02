Angel Yeast and ffit8 Unveil Revolutionary Protein Snacks at FBIF 2024
Angel Yeast has partnered with ffit8 to launch two innovative protein snacks at the FBIF 2024 in Shanghai. Inspired by traditional Chinese nougat, these products offer a healthier alternative with low sugar and high protein content. Yeast protein's numerous benefits position it as a leading ingredient in the nutrition sector.
- Country:
- China
SHANGHAI - Angel Yeast, a global yeast manufacturing leader, has joined forces with the health-focused brand ffit8 to introduce two groundbreaking products: the nougat protein bar and protein nougat snack.
The unveiling took place at the esteemed 2024 Food & Beverage Innovation Forum (FBIF 2024), hosted in Shanghai from June 25 to 27, drawing over 900 enterprises and 47,000 visitors from around the world.
Fashioned after traditional Chinese nougat, these new snacks offer the classic creamy texture without the guilt, thanks to a sugar-free marshmallow mix. Angel Yeast's unique fermentation protein, combined with soy and whey proteins, contributes to their rich nutritional profile.
