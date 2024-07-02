Lufthansa A380 Experiences Wheel Fire During Delhi Landing

A Lufthansa A380 wide-body aircraft from Munich encountered a significant issue during its landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, sources revealed. The incident involved a fire in one of the aircraft's wheels.

The aircraft, operating as flight LH 762, managed to land safely despite the complication. However, due to the unavailability of spare parts for immediate checks, the return flight to Munich was cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers. 'Safety is our top priority,' said a Lufthansa spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed that the plane had approximately 490 passengers on board and that the fire was discovered during landing. The aircraft, identified as DAIMC, is now scheduled to resume operations on July 3, as part of flight LH 763 from Delhi to Munich.

