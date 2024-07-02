Left Menu

Lufthansa A380 Experiences Wheel Fire During Delhi Landing

A Lufthansa A380 aircraft from Munich encountered a wheel fire during landing at Delhi airport. The plane landed safely but required deregistration due to lack of spare parts, causing cancellation of its return flight. Approximately 490 passengers were aboard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:15 IST
Lufthansa A380 Experiences Wheel Fire During Delhi Landing
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A Lufthansa A380 wide-body aircraft from Munich encountered a significant issue during its landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, sources revealed. The incident involved a fire in one of the aircraft's wheels.

The aircraft, operating as flight LH 762, managed to land safely despite the complication. However, due to the unavailability of spare parts for immediate checks, the return flight to Munich was cancelled, causing inconvenience to passengers. 'Safety is our top priority,' said a Lufthansa spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed that the plane had approximately 490 passengers on board and that the fire was discovered during landing. The aircraft, identified as DAIMC, is now scheduled to resume operations on July 3, as part of flight LH 763 from Delhi to Munich.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024