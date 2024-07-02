Left Menu

UP Government Initiates NIRMAN Act to Propel Economic Growth

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal to establish Special Investment Regions (SIRs) under the NIRMAN Act. This initiative aims to attract significant investments, boost economic development, and create job opportunities. The proposal includes partnerships with ITPO and MSME for industrial promotion and reappointment of temporarily removed teachers.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:16 IST
In a decisive move to elevate Uttar Pradesh's economy to a staggering one trillion dollar mark, the state's government approved a groundbreaking proposal on Tuesday. The initiative focuses on establishing Special Investment Regions (SIRs) to lure major investments.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saw the endorsement of the proposal named NIRMAN (Nodal Investment Region for Manufacturing). This legislation is designed to attract massive investments from both domestic and global markets.

The official announcement detailed that Uttar Pradesh will create at least four SIRs across different geographical regions, utilizing its 20,000-acre land bank. This strategy aims to enhance ease of doing business, stimulate economic growth, and generate new employment opportunities.

