Pigeon India Honored with Economic Times Award for Customer Excellence 2024

In New Delhi, July 3 — Pigeon India, recognized as Japan's leading baby care brand, has been awarded the esteemed Economic Times Award for Best Organization for Customer Experience 2024. This honor acknowledges Pigeon India's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence within the Indian market.

Managing Director, Mr. Kazumasa Matsuda, proudly accepted the award during a distinguished ceremony held on June 27th at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. 'We are honored to receive the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Customer Service,' stated Matsuda. 'At Pigeon, our mission is to provide superior products and exceptional service to our customers. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence in every customer interaction.'

Known for its quality, safety, and innovation, Pigeon India continues to be a trusted name for parents and caregivers. Its wide array of baby care essentials, including feeding bottles, pacifiers, skincare products, and hygiene solutions, undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure safety and reliability. The company's customer-first approach and responsive service team have been central to its success and rapid expansion across India.

