Left Menu

Pigeon India Honored with Economic Times Award for Customer Excellence 2024

Pigeon India, Japan's No. 1 baby care brand, received the Economic Times Award for Best Organization for Customer Experience 2024. The award acknowledges the company's dedication to customer satisfaction and excellence in the Indian market. Managing Director, Mr. Kazumasa Matsuda, accepted the award during a ceremony held on June 27th in Mumbai.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 15:52 IST
Pigeon India Honored with Economic Times Award for Customer Excellence 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, July 3 — Pigeon India, recognized as Japan's leading baby care brand, has been awarded the esteemed Economic Times Award for Best Organization for Customer Experience 2024. This honor acknowledges Pigeon India's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and service excellence within the Indian market.

Managing Director, Mr. Kazumasa Matsuda, proudly accepted the award during a distinguished ceremony held on June 27th at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. 'We are honored to receive the Economic Times Award for Excellence in Customer Service,' stated Matsuda. 'At Pigeon, our mission is to provide superior products and exceptional service to our customers. This recognition reaffirms our dedication to excellence in every customer interaction.'

Known for its quality, safety, and innovation, Pigeon India continues to be a trusted name for parents and caregivers. Its wide array of baby care essentials, including feeding bottles, pacifiers, skincare products, and hygiene solutions, undergo rigorous quality checks to ensure safety and reliability. The company's customer-first approach and responsive service team have been central to its success and rapid expansion across India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024