Fitch Ratings Affirms BBB+ Rating for Larsen & Toubro with Stable Outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed a 'BBB+' rating with a stable outlook for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), highlighting its strong financial structure, flexibility, and solid market position in the engineering and construction sector. The company's stable margins and prudent financial management underpin this rating.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:09 IST
Fitch Ratings has affirmed a 'BBB+' rating and stable outlook for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), citing the company's strong financial structure and flexibility. In a statement issued Tuesday, the rating agency highlighted L&T's robust market position in the engineering and construction sector, with above-average profitability and solid revenue visibility.

The agency also noted L&T's steady margins supported by effective risk management and diversification into stable, high-margin IT, and technical services businesses. This diversified approach buffers the company against inherent risks in the E&C sector.

Additionally, Fitch emphasized that L&T is expected to maintain comfortable leverage levels despite higher growth investments. This forecast is backed by sustained EBITDA growth and prudent financial management, reinforcing the stable outlook.

