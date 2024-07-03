Fitch Ratings Affirms BBB+ Rating for Larsen & Toubro with Stable Outlook
Fitch Ratings has affirmed a 'BBB+' rating with a stable outlook for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), highlighting its strong financial structure, flexibility, and solid market position in the engineering and construction sector. The company's stable margins and prudent financial management underpin this rating.
- Country:
- India
Fitch Ratings has affirmed a 'BBB+' rating and stable outlook for Larsen & Toubro (L&T), citing the company's strong financial structure and flexibility. In a statement issued Tuesday, the rating agency highlighted L&T's robust market position in the engineering and construction sector, with above-average profitability and solid revenue visibility.
The agency also noted L&T's steady margins supported by effective risk management and diversification into stable, high-margin IT, and technical services businesses. This diversified approach buffers the company against inherent risks in the E&C sector.
Additionally, Fitch emphasized that L&T is expected to maintain comfortable leverage levels despite higher growth investments. This forecast is backed by sustained EBITDA growth and prudent financial management, reinforcing the stable outlook.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate at Korean Demilitarized Zone Amid Construction Efforts
Volvo CE India Unveils EC210 Excavator: New Era for Construction Efficiency
Kalpataru Constructions Sells Stake, Alkem Laboratories Shares Surge
Volvo CE India's Ambitious Plan to Double Market Share in Construction Equipment
Gensol Engineering Secures Major BESS Project from GUVNL, Expands Order Book