Tragedy Strikes Construction Site in Cheonan

A construction accident in Cheonan, South Korea, resulted in three fatalities and five injuries. The collapse occurred on a highway site. Acting President Choi Sang-mok has ordered swift rescue efforts and safety measures. The incident underlines the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols in construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 07:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 07:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in Cheonan, South Korea, three individuals lost their lives and five others were injured following a collapse at a highway construction site on Tuesday. The accident involved the collapse of a bridge deck, as reported by local broadcaster YTN.

Video footage broadcasted by YTN depicted the dramatic scene of the towering bridge's collapse, leaving a trail of destruction. The details surrounding the cause of the accident, however, remain murky, as authorities work diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led to the disaster.

In response, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed an urgent mobilization of all available personnel and resources to search for any missing individuals and address safety concerns. This incident highlights critical issues about construction safety protocols in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

