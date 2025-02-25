Tragedy Strikes Construction Site in Cheonan

In a tragic incident in Cheonan, South Korea, three individuals lost their lives and five others were injured following a collapse at a highway construction site on Tuesday. The accident involved the collapse of a bridge deck, as reported by local broadcaster YTN.

Video footage broadcasted by YTN depicted the dramatic scene of the towering bridge's collapse, leaving a trail of destruction. The details surrounding the cause of the accident, however, remain murky, as authorities work diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led to the disaster.

In response, Acting President Choi Sang-mok has directed an urgent mobilization of all available personnel and resources to search for any missing individuals and address safety concerns. This incident highlights critical issues about construction safety protocols in South Korea.

