Delhi Metro Reaches New Heights with Record-Setting Construction
The Delhi Metro has set a new record with the completion of its highest-ever construction point near Haiderpur Badli Mor on the Phase-IV Magenta Line Extension. The 490-metre stretch was constructed at an elevation of 28.362 metres, alongside other notable achievements in innovative construction techniques to prevent service disruption.
The Delhi Metro has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by constructing its highest-ever point near Haiderpur Badli Mor, surpassing its previous record set at Dhaula Kuan.
The newly completed 490-metre stretch on the Phase-IV Magenta Line Extension stands 28.362 metres tall, eclipsing the Pink Line's previous record of 23.6 metres, according to a statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
With innovative phased execution and alternative support systems, the construction successfully navigated space constraints, ensuring regular passenger services continued uninterrupted, DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal confirmed.
