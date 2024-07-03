Hindustan Zinc's Drive to Revolutionize India's Automotive Industry

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has pledged to collaborate with India's automotive companies to maximize the utility of zinc and enhance the nation's mobility. Zinc, used in galvanized steel, contributes to fuel efficiency and emission reduction by offering substantial corrosion resistance for lightweight steel vehicles. These benefits ensure more durable and longer-lasting automobiles, featuring extended anti-perforation warranties against corrosion.

'Our zinc solutions are not only cost-effective and adaptable for complex designs but also environmentally responsible, making zinc a key material for a cleaner and more sustainable tomorrow,' stated Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra in an official release.

As India's largest and the world's second-largest zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc recently presented its extensive product portfolio at the fourth Automotive Component Manufacturers' Association (ACMA) Raw Material Conclave & Exhibition. The exhibition spotlighted the advantages of zinc galvanization and zinc die-casting alloys in the automotive sector. The firm has been a longstanding upstream partner for the auto industry, supplying a variety of metals for applications ranging from car bodies to batteries, chips, additional accessories, and corrosion-resistant components.

