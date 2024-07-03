Left Menu

Lufthansa's Historic Takeover of ITA: EU Approval with Conditions

The European Commission has approved Lufthansa's acquisition of a 41% stake in Italian airline ITA, formerly Alitalia, with conditions to protect competition. The deal, valued at 325 million euros, enables the German airline to take full control by 2033. Italian Finance Minister hailed the agreement as historic, emphasizing its benefits for Italy's economy.

PTI | Milan | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:29 IST
Lufthansa's Historic Takeover of ITA: EU Approval with Conditions
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Italy

The European Commission on Wednesday gave the green light to Lufthansa's acquisition of a 41% stake in the Italian airline ITA, previously known as Alitalia, subject to conditions aimed at preserving competition. Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti lauded the transaction as 'historic.'

Lufthansa, investing 325 million euros ($350 million), will gradually take full control of ITA by 2033 with an overall investment of 829 million euros, acquiring the stake from the Italian government.

The commission's approval follows a comprehensive, year-long investigation. One key condition mandates that the merged entity must allow rival airlines to operate non-stop flights from Rome and Milan to central European airports. Additionally, it must provide competitors with access to long-haul routes linking Italy to the United States and Canada, and allocate slots at Milan's Linate airport to other airlines.

Italian Finance Minister Giorgetti emphasized that the deal liberates the Italian government from continuous financial support of the loss-making company, which reverted to state control in 2021. Under its previous guise as Alitalia, the airline experienced multiple bankruptcies and temporary ownership by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airlines.

'And so finishes the era of state aid,' Giorgetti stated at a press conference in Rome, highlighting that the Lufthansa deal will enhance ITA's route development, benefiting the Italian economy. He noted that Rome's Leonardo Da Vinci Airport would become a pivotal hub for routes to North America, Asia, and Africa, crucial for boosting tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024