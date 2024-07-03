Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Unveils Free Sand Policy to Boost Construction Industry

Andhra Pradesh's Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra announced a free sand policy to support the construction industry. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to frame guidelines for the policy within three months. This initiative aims to rectify issues caused by the previous government's sand policy.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:45 IST
In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra declared the implementation of a free sand policy across the state within three months, aimed at revitalizing the construction sector.

According to Ravindra, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration is committed to bolstering the construction industry and improving the livelihoods of construction workers. The guidelines for this transformative policy are expected to be framed soon.

This initiative comes as a response to the detrimental effects of the previous YSRCP government's sand policy, which adversely impacted 40 allied sectors and millions of construction workers. The free sand policy is part of a broader strategy to ensure continuous construction activities throughout Andhra Pradesh.

