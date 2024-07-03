Andhra Pradesh Unveils Free Sand Policy to Boost Construction Industry

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh Mines, Geology and Excise Minister K Ravindra declared the implementation of a free sand policy across the state within three months, aimed at revitalizing the construction sector.

According to Ravindra, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's administration is committed to bolstering the construction industry and improving the livelihoods of construction workers. The guidelines for this transformative policy are expected to be framed soon.

This initiative comes as a response to the detrimental effects of the previous YSRCP government's sand policy, which adversely impacted 40 allied sectors and millions of construction workers. The free sand policy is part of a broader strategy to ensure continuous construction activities throughout Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)