Suzuki Motor Launches Rs 340 Crore Fund to Empower Impact Entrepreneurs in India

Suzuki Motor has introduced Next Bharat Ventures, a Rs 340 crore fund aimed at supporting social impact startups in India's Tier-II and below geographies. The initiative will focus on agriculture, financial inclusion, rural supply chains, and rural mobility through a 4-month residency programme offering mentorship and equity investments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:05 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
On Thursday, Japanese automobile giant Suzuki Motor unveiled Next Bharat Ventures, its inaugural investment fund in India, amounting to Rs 340 crore.

The fund aims to support social impact startups in agriculture, financial inclusion, rural supply chains, and rural mobility within Tier-II and lower tier geographies.

According to Vipul Nath Jindal, CEO and MD of Next Bharat, the residency programme will facilitate growth-stage firms with mentorship, resources, and networking.

Selected startups will receive equity investments ranging from Rs 1-5 crore.

The fund looks to drive economic development in underrepresented regions and foster innovation that resolves local challenges. Suzuki Motor's CEO Toshihiro Suzuki highlighted the goal to connect with India's 'next billion' people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

