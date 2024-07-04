Suzuki Motor Launches Rs 340 Crore Fund to Empower Impact Entrepreneurs in India

On Thursday, Japanese automobile giant Suzuki Motor unveiled Next Bharat Ventures, its inaugural investment fund in India, amounting to Rs 340 crore.

The fund aims to support social impact startups in agriculture, financial inclusion, rural supply chains, and rural mobility within Tier-II and lower tier geographies.

According to Vipul Nath Jindal, CEO and MD of Next Bharat, the residency programme will facilitate growth-stage firms with mentorship, resources, and networking.

Selected startups will receive equity investments ranging from Rs 1-5 crore.

The fund looks to drive economic development in underrepresented regions and foster innovation that resolves local challenges. Suzuki Motor's CEO Toshihiro Suzuki highlighted the goal to connect with India's 'next billion' people.

