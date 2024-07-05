Left Menu

Tripura Launches High-Level Committee to Boost Investment and Industry

Tripura's Commerce and Industries Minister Santana Chakma announced the formation of a high-level committee to promote investment and industry in the state. The committee, led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, aims to attract substantial investments, with ongoing and upcoming projects worth crores. The state also plans to reopen the Kamalasagar border haat and leverage the Maitri Setu to enhance trade with Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:00 IST
Tripura Launches High-Level Committee to Boost Investment and Industry
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Commerce and Industries Minister Santana Chakma revealed on Friday that the state has established a high-level committee focused on boosting investment and industry. Named the Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura (IPAT), the eight-member committee will be led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, with Chakma herself serving as the vice-chairperson. According to Chakma, IPAT will serve as the main body for promoting investments and solving issues such as land acquisition to speed up project implementation.

Chakma highlighted the state's recent successes, noting that during this year's Northeastern Industry Summit in Delhi, the state government signed 14 agreements with potential investors. Currently, six entrepreneurs have already invested Rs 29.85 crore in new industrial units, and an additional Rs 750 crore in investments is expected soon.

Concerning infrastructure, Chakma said that the Kamalasagar border haat in Sepahijala district is set to reopen shortly. She further noted that the Joint Border Committee has reviewed the condition of the border haat, which had been closed due to the Covid pandemic. Additionally, ongoing collaborations with the central government aim to operationalize the Maitri Setu quickly. Inaugurated in March 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, the Maitri Setu is crucial for enhancing connectivity and trade between the two neighboring countries.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024