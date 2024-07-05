Tripura Launches High-Level Committee to Boost Investment and Industry

Tripura Commerce and Industries Minister Santana Chakma revealed on Friday that the state has established a high-level committee focused on boosting investment and industry. Named the Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura (IPAT), the eight-member committee will be led by Chief Minister Manik Saha, with Chakma herself serving as the vice-chairperson. According to Chakma, IPAT will serve as the main body for promoting investments and solving issues such as land acquisition to speed up project implementation.

Chakma highlighted the state's recent successes, noting that during this year's Northeastern Industry Summit in Delhi, the state government signed 14 agreements with potential investors. Currently, six entrepreneurs have already invested Rs 29.85 crore in new industrial units, and an additional Rs 750 crore in investments is expected soon.

Concerning infrastructure, Chakma said that the Kamalasagar border haat in Sepahijala district is set to reopen shortly. She further noted that the Joint Border Committee has reviewed the condition of the border haat, which had been closed due to the Covid pandemic. Additionally, ongoing collaborations with the central government aim to operationalize the Maitri Setu quickly. Inaugurated in March 2021 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, the Maitri Setu is crucial for enhancing connectivity and trade between the two neighboring countries.