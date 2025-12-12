Left Menu

Court Delivers Verdict in High-profile Actress Assault Case: Sentences Issued, Appeals Anticipated

Six individuals were sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for the 2017 sexual assault of an actress, while actor Dileep was acquitted. The court considered the crime's impact on the victim and society. Appeals against the sentence are expected as the prosecution seeks a harsher penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:51 IST
Court Delivers Verdict in High-profile Actress Assault Case: Sentences Issued, Appeals Anticipated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a court has sentenced six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment over the 2017 sexual assault of an actress, an incident that deeply rattled the Malayali community. The court's decision comes after key suspect actor Dileep was acquitted, as prosecutors prepare to challenge the outcome.

Ernakulam's District and Principal Sessions Court detailed justice by assigning punishments that included fines for various charges such as criminal conspiracy, assault, and abduction. The lead offender, Sunil NS, referred to as Pulsar Suni, also faced additional penalties under the IT Act.

Public reaction to the judgment hints at dissatisfaction as the prosecution labels the ruling inadequate, expressing intentions to appeal. In its ruling, the court factored societal impact and the defendants' backgrounds, emphasizing that reform and justice must prevail over emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025