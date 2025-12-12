Court Delivers Verdict in High-profile Actress Assault Case: Sentences Issued, Appeals Anticipated

In a significant verdict, a court has sentenced six individuals to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment over the 2017 sexual assault of an actress, an incident that deeply rattled the Malayali community. The court's decision comes after key suspect actor Dileep was acquitted, as prosecutors prepare to challenge the outcome.

Ernakulam's District and Principal Sessions Court detailed justice by assigning punishments that included fines for various charges such as criminal conspiracy, assault, and abduction. The lead offender, Sunil NS, referred to as Pulsar Suni, also faced additional penalties under the IT Act.

Public reaction to the judgment hints at dissatisfaction as the prosecution labels the ruling inadequate, expressing intentions to appeal. In its ruling, the court factored societal impact and the defendants' backgrounds, emphasizing that reform and justice must prevail over emotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)