Professor's Anticipatory Bail Plea in Molestation Case Sparks Debate

A guest professor accused of molesting female students at a Mumbai college seeks anticipatory bail, citing possible misunderstanding or personal grudge. Police oppose the plea, highlighting the serious nature of the crime. Tensions rise due to the accused and victims being from different communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:14 IST
A guest professor accused of molesting female students during an annual function at a south Mumbai college is attempting to secure anticipatory bail, claiming the allegations may stem from a misunderstanding or a personal vendetta. The sessions court is expected to deliver its decision on December 19.

In stark opposition, police have voiced their objection to the professor's plea, accentuating the gravitas of the allegations due to their connection to women's safety. They also cautioned about the potential for communal tensions arising from the case, given the different communities involved.

The police report disclosed that the accused allegedly behaved inappropriately with nine female volunteers and a retired professor during the college event. His bail plea emphasizes his clean 35-year record in education, suggesting the accusations aim at tarnishing his reputation over unresolved grievances.

