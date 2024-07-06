Tragic Accident at Tata Steelworks: Worker Dies in Crane Fall

A 32-year-old worker died after he fell from a crane at Tata Steelworks here on Saturday, according to a statement from the company.

The crane operator, identified as Naresh Prasad, was taken to Tata Main Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Tata Steel confirmed the tragic incident at its CRM facility in Jamshedpur, stating, 'It is with deep regret that we confirm a tragic incident at our CRM facility in Jamshedpur.'

The statement added, 'At approximately 4 am on Saturday, Naresh Prasad (age 32 years), one of our crane operators and a valued employee, fell from the crane and tragically died.'

The company said it is extending all support to the deceased's family and is working closely with authorities to investigate the incident.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)