Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils 'Bharat Cell' - A Leap in India's EV Landscape

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, introduces the 'Bharat Cell', a pioneering lithium battery that promises to revolutionize India's electric mobility. The battery, certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, is set to be produced at Ola's Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu, aiming to localize lithium technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 17:34 IST
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has revealed the 'Bharat Cell', a state-of-the-art lithium battery poised to transform India's electric vehicle (EV) sector. Speaking in a podcast, Aggarwal dubbed Bharat Cell as the '5G of lithium cells', highlighting its advanced capabilities and potential to turn India into a global EV hub.

Aggarwal emphasized that Bharat Cell, which has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, was developed in-house without external partnerships. The battery's commercial production will soon begin at Ola's expansive Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. India primarily imports lithium-cell batteries, making this development a monumental step towards self-reliance in EV technology.

In addition to its automotive applications, the Bharat Cell is also designed for energy storage in homes and large-scale grid systems. The battery features superior energy density, fast charging abilities, and economical production, positioning it as a game-changer in both cost and performance. The development aligns with Ola Electric's mission to cater to India-centric and Global South EV needs, integrating advanced lithium technology into their offerings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

