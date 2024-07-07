Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils 'Bharat Cell' - A Leap in India's EV Landscape
Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, introduces the 'Bharat Cell', a pioneering lithium battery that promises to revolutionize India's electric mobility. The battery, certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards, is set to be produced at Ola's Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu, aiming to localize lithium technology.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has revealed the 'Bharat Cell', a state-of-the-art lithium battery poised to transform India's electric vehicle (EV) sector. Speaking in a podcast, Aggarwal dubbed Bharat Cell as the '5G of lithium cells', highlighting its advanced capabilities and potential to turn India into a global EV hub.
Aggarwal emphasized that Bharat Cell, which has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, was developed in-house without external partnerships. The battery's commercial production will soon begin at Ola's expansive Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. India primarily imports lithium-cell batteries, making this development a monumental step towards self-reliance in EV technology.
In addition to its automotive applications, the Bharat Cell is also designed for energy storage in homes and large-scale grid systems. The battery features superior energy density, fast charging abilities, and economical production, positioning it as a game-changer in both cost and performance. The development aligns with Ola Electric's mission to cater to India-centric and Global South EV needs, integrating advanced lithium technology into their offerings.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU and China Tensions Rise Over Proposed Tariffs on Electric Vehicles
BIS introduces new standards to enhance safety, quality of electric vehicles in India
Canada Contemplates Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Global Oversupply Concerns
China Urges EU to Drop Tariffs on Electric Vehicles Amidst Rising Trade Tensions
China Pushes EU to Scrap Preliminary Tariffs on Electric Vehicles Ahead of Trade Talks