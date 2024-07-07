Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils 'Bharat Cell' - A Leap in India's EV Landscape

Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has revealed the 'Bharat Cell', a state-of-the-art lithium battery poised to transform India's electric vehicle (EV) sector. Speaking in a podcast, Aggarwal dubbed Bharat Cell as the '5G of lithium cells', highlighting its advanced capabilities and potential to turn India into a global EV hub.

Aggarwal emphasized that Bharat Cell, which has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards, was developed in-house without external partnerships. The battery's commercial production will soon begin at Ola's expansive Gigafactory in Tamil Nadu. India primarily imports lithium-cell batteries, making this development a monumental step towards self-reliance in EV technology.

In addition to its automotive applications, the Bharat Cell is also designed for energy storage in homes and large-scale grid systems. The battery features superior energy density, fast charging abilities, and economical production, positioning it as a game-changer in both cost and performance. The development aligns with Ola Electric's mission to cater to India-centric and Global South EV needs, integrating advanced lithium technology into their offerings.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)