JSW MG Motor India Records Surge in Retail Sales Driven by Electric Vehicles

JSW MG Motor India saw a 16.3% increase in retail sales in February, with electric vehicles making up 78% of sales. Despite a decline in wholesales due to facility modifications, the MG Windsor model has surpassed 15,000 units produced. The company plans to expand its luxury brand lineup soon.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
JSW MG Motor India reported a notable 16.3% rise in retail sales for February, selling 4,956 units compared to 4,261 the previous year. This increase was largely fueled by the strong performance of its electric vehicle lineup, which constituted 78% of the month's total sales.

Despite the impressive retail sales figures, the company's wholesales experienced a dip, standing at 4,002 units, down from 4,595 units in February 2004. This decrease was attributed to temporary production reductions at the Halol facility, where modifications were underway to accommodate the upcoming introduction of new MG models and stabilize Windsor EV production.

In addition to celebrating the milestone of 15,000 units produced for its MG Windsor model, JSW MG Motor India has ambitious plans for the future. The company is preparing to expand its luxury brand offerings, MG Select, with the upcoming launches of the MG Cyberster and MG M9 models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

