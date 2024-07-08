Samsung Workers Strike for Better Pay and Bonuses Amid AI Boom

Samsung Electronics workers initiated a three-day strike on Monday, advocating for enhanced pay and bonuses. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), representing nearly a quarter of Samsung's South Korean workforce, demands an additional annual leave day for union members and revisions to the current bonus system.

Analysts suggest that low participation and automated production will likely minimize the strike's impact on output. Despite this, the strike reflects reduced staff loyalty during a crucial period for the chip industry as it increasingly relies on artificial intelligence. Last month, the union coordinated annual leave for a mass walkout, which Samsung claimed did not affect business operations.

This week's strike involves 6,540 workers, primarily in manufacturing and product development, a portion of whom oversee automated production lines. Approximately 3,000 workers attended a rally near Samsung's Hwaseong headquarters. Union leadership criticized media claims of low participation, emphasizing the union's youth and the need for more member education. Further strikes are possible if Samsung's proposals remain insufficient.

