UN Security Council to Address Russian Attack on Children's Hospital
The UN Security Council is convening over a Russian attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital, which killed at least 36 civilians. UN Sec-Gen Guterres condemned the attack, emphasizing that targeting civilians is against international law. Nations like the UK, France, and the US requested the meeting.
The United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss a recent Russian missile attack on Kyiv's main children's hospital, as reported by diplomats. The strike, which occurred in broad daylight on Monday, was part of a deadly wave of air strikes across Ukrainian cities, killing at least 36 civilians.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the Russian strikes, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated. Guterres described the attack on the children's hospital and another medical facility as 'particularly shocking.' 'Directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects is prohibited by international humanitarian law, and any such attacks are unacceptable and must end immediately,' he said.
The Security Council meeting was requested by the United Kingdom, France, Ecuador, Slovenia, and the United States. 'We will call out Russia's cowardly and depraved attack on the hospital,' Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward asserted in an X post. The Russian defense ministry has claimed its forces targeted defense industry locations and denied intentionally targeting civilians, despite the high civilian toll since its invasion in February 2022.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
