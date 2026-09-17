UN Security Council at Odds Over Iran Sanctions Monitoring

The United Nations Security Council finds itself at an impasse after Russia and China vetoed a resolution aimed at extending the mandate for independent monitoring of international sanctions on Iran. This decision reignites debates surrounding the Iran nuclear deal and subsequent sanctions enforcement.

UN sanctions were reimposed a year ago following accusations by Western powers that Iran violated the 2015 nuclear pact's agreements aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons, claims Tehran denies. The lack of consensus on appointing a panel of experts has left the Security Council without clear oversight on sanctions enforcement.

Deputy US Ambassador Jennifer Locetta emphasized the risks of losing impartial monitoring, a sentiment echoed by other council members. Meanwhile, Russia and China accused their Western counterparts of politicizing the Council. Moscow's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia urged diplomatic and political solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.