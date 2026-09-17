UN Security Council at Odds Over Iran Sanctions Monitoring

Russia and China ended the UN Security Council's mandate for independent monitoring of sanctions on Iran, reviving talks about the nuclear deal. The UN's panel of experts wasn't reappointed due to disagreements. Russia and China objected, with criticisms from the US and others, highlighting a stark geopolitical divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 22:43 IST
UN Security Council at Odds Over Iran Sanctions Monitoring
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The United Nations Security Council finds itself at an impasse after Russia and China vetoed a resolution aimed at extending the mandate for independent monitoring of international sanctions on Iran. This decision reignites debates surrounding the Iran nuclear deal and subsequent sanctions enforcement.

UN sanctions were reimposed a year ago following accusations by Western powers that Iran violated the 2015 nuclear pact's agreements aimed at preventing the development of nuclear weapons, claims Tehran denies. The lack of consensus on appointing a panel of experts has left the Security Council without clear oversight on sanctions enforcement.

Deputy US Ambassador Jennifer Locetta emphasized the risks of losing impartial monitoring, a sentiment echoed by other council members. Meanwhile, Russia and China accused their Western counterparts of politicizing the Council. Moscow's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia urged diplomatic and political solutions to the Iranian nuclear issue.

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