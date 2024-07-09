Left Menu

Immigrant Entrepreneurs: The Lifeblood of California's Startup Ecosystem

California Governor Gavin Newsom emphasized the vital role of immigrant entrepreneurs in the state's economy during a fundraiser in Massachusetts. He praised the state's diversity, overcoming divisive rhetoric, and innovation leadership. The event was hosted by Ramesh Viswanath Kapur and attended by eminent Indian Americans. Newsom's remarks highlighted California's human capital and inclusiveness.

Updated: 09-07-2024 09:01 IST
California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted the critical contribution of immigrant entrepreneurs to the state's vibrant startup ecosystem at a fundraiser in Massachusetts. Speaking to a group of distinguished Indian Americans, Newsom stated that immigrants comprise 42 per cent of California's startup founders, dubbing them the 'lifeblood' of the Golden State.

Newsom's speech resonated as he addressed prevailing xenophobia and nativism, championing California's resilience and thriving diversity. He alluded to historical challenges like Prop 187's rhetoric and praised the state's achievements in manufacturing and innovation.

Hosted by Ramesh Viswanath Kapur, President of US India Security Council, attendees included prominent entrepreneurs and young professionals. Kapur lauded Newsom's stance on critical issues, including his veto of SB 403 and a future visit to a Hindu temple in Florida. Newsom also emphasized the role of higher education institutions in fostering talent in Massachusetts, paralleling California's inclusive growth and human capital advantages.

