Tragic Collision in Begusarai: Five Dead, Three Injured

At least five people died and three were injured in a tragic collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw in Bihar's Begusarai district. The accident occurred near Ratan Chowk. Three injured individuals were taken to a health facility, while the deceased's identities are yet to be confirmed.

Updated: 09-07-2024 09:49 IST
At least five people were killed and three others injured on Tuesday after a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw took place in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said. The accident occurred near Ratan Chowk in Begusarai town under the jurisdiction of the FCI Police Station when the car collided head-on with the three-wheeler early this morning, a police statement said.

Three injured persons were taken to a health facility while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. "Bodies are being sent for the post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated,'' a statement issued by the Begusarai police said.

According to locals, the auto-rickshaw was coming from Hathidah junction and going towards Begusarai when the accident occurred.

