"The arrangement for electronic export certification signals New Zealand's and Indonesia's commitment to streamlining trade and digitizing government processes," Mr. McClay stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 09-07-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 13:55 IST
New Zealand and Indonesia Sign Agreements to Boost Two-Way Trade
"The Government has set the aspirational target of doubling trade by value in ten years, and increasing two-way trade with Indonesia will play a role in meeting this goal," Mr. McClay said.
New export arrangements signed today between New Zealand and Indonesia are set to enhance two-way trade, according to Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay.

Mr. McClay, alongside Dr. Sahat Manaor Panggabean, Chairman of the Indonesia Quarantine Authority (IQA), signed an updated cooperation arrangement in Auckland.

“This agreement paves the way for New Zealand and Indonesia to boost our $3 billion two-way trade and further cooperation on food safety, animal health, and plant health, to build capability and technical expertise,” said Mr. McClay.

Additionally, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and the IQA signed a new arrangement for electronic export certification and two export plans for New Zealand onions and Indonesian pineapples to further enhance trade.

“The arrangement for electronic export certification signals New Zealand’s and Indonesia’s commitment to streamlining trade and digitizing government processes,” Mr. McClay stated.

Both countries will now work closely to replace paper-based export certificates with electronic ones, aiming to streamline border processes, simplify procedures for businesses, and expedite market entry for products.

The new export plan for onions will allow Kiwi growers to continue exporting over $40 million worth of high-quality onions to Indonesia without fumigation, which can affect quality. “This is a significant step forward that will save our growers time and money, and it demonstrates Indonesia’s confidence in New Zealand’s strong biosecurity processes,” McClay noted.

Similarly, the agreement enabling Indonesian pineapples to access the New Zealand market for the first time will provide more choice for domestic consumers.

The export plan for pineapples takes effect immediately, with the plan for onions expected to come into effect later this year.

“The Government has set the aspirational target of doubling trade by value in ten years, and increasing two-way trade with Indonesia will play a role in meeting this goal,” Mr. McClay said.

“The documents signed today demonstrate the Government’s commitment to strengthening trade relationships, doubling the value of our exports to support New Zealand’s economic growth, and boosting grower returns.”

