Highway Collapse in Mizoram: Traffic Disrupted

Traffic movement was disrupted in Mizoram on Tuesday after a stretch of the highway linking Aizawl to the Lengpui Airport caved in following heavy rain, officials said.

No vehicles, except two-wheelers, are allowed to ply on the highway at present, they said.

The incident took place in the evening following continuous downpour, a senior official said.

"It may take some time to repair the damaged stretch of the highway," he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)