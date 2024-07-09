Highway Collapse in Mizoram: Traffic Disrupted
Traffic movement was halted in Mizoram after a stretch of the highway connecting Aizawl to the Lengpui Airport collapsed due to heavy rain. Only two-wheelers are currently allowed to use the road. Repair work might take some time, according to officials.
Traffic movement was disrupted in Mizoram on Tuesday after a stretch of the highway linking Aizawl to the Lengpui Airport caved in following heavy rain, officials said.
No vehicles, except two-wheelers, are allowed to ply on the highway at present, they said.
The incident took place in the evening following continuous downpour, a senior official said.
"It may take some time to repair the damaged stretch of the highway," he added.
