Waterlogging Disrupts Konkan Railway Services in Goa

Trains on the Konkan Railway route were halted at various locations on Tuesday following waterlogging inside a tunnel at Pernem in Goa, a senior official reported.

Four to five trains were brought to a standstill at different stations, with traffic likely to resume late at night, the official stated.

"The trains on Konkan Railway route have been stopped at various places due to stagnation of water and seepage inside a tunnel at Pernem in North Goa," Baban Ghatge, Deputy General Manager, Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL), informed PTI.

Train operations were suspended since 3 pm and the tracks were expected to be cleared by 10.30 pm. No train was cancelled, Ghatge confirmed.

Each of the halted trains was anticipated to be delayed by around seven hours, he added, noting that efforts to clear the tracks were underway on a war footing at Pernem.

