NTSB Investigates Southwest Airlines' Safety Incidents

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Tuesday that it is investigating the timing of structural damage to the rudder system of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX involved in a May incident.

The rollover event is among several significant safety incidents involving Southwest Airlines currently under review by U.S. agencies. The NTSB noted last month that the plane experienced a 'Dutch roll' at an altitude of 34,000 feet, en route from Phoenix to Oakland. This phenomenon, characterized by lateral asymmetric movements, is named after a Dutch ice-skating technique and poses substantial safety risks. Remarkably, the pilots managed to regain control and landed safely, with no injuries among the 181 passengers onboard.

Further investigation revealed that the abnormal rudder system behavior commenced following May 23 maintenance. A subsequent inspection by Southwest uncovered substantial damage to the vertical stabilizer's trailing edge ribs. From June 17 to June 20, Southwest inspected its entire MAX fleet of 231 planes, finding no additional damage or anomalies.

The FAA is also examining other Southwest flights, including a flight that took off from a temporarily closed runway in Portland and another that descended to a low altitude near Oklahoma City airport. Additionally, the FAA is probing an April incident where a Southwest 737 came within about 400 feet of the ocean off Hawaii due to adverse weather conditions.

