Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured
A tragic accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the deaths of at least 18 people and injuries to 19 others. The collision occurred between a double-decker bus and a tanker near Jojikot village. The injured have been hospitalized and are in stable condition.
At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured in a devastating collision between a bus and a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area. A double-decker bus collided with a tanker, resulting in a tragic loss of life, according to Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.
The injured were promptly transported to a local hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable.
