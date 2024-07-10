Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: 18 Dead, 19 Injured

At least 18 people were killed and 19 injured in a devastating collision between a bus and a tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the morning near Jojikot village in the Bangarmau area. A double-decker bus collided with a tanker, resulting in a tragic loss of life, according to Bangarmau Circle Officer Arvind Kumar.

The injured were promptly transported to a local hospital, where their conditions are reported to be stable.

