Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims 18 Lives
A tragic accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway when a double-decker bus collided with a milk tanker, resulting in the loss of 18 lives and causing injuries to 19 people. Authorities have launched a probe and issued helpline numbers as the local administration extends aid to the victims.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident unfolded early Wednesday morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, resulting in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries after a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker, officials reported.
The incident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area. The bus, en route to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, appeared to be speeding when it struck the tanker from behind, causing both vehicles to overturn.
Among the deceased were 14 men, three women, and one child, according to Additional Director General of Police S B Shiradkar. The injured were transported to a local hospital, where their condition was reported as stable. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials expressed their condolences and have promised thorough investigations and aid for the victims.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kerala Anganwadi Tragedy: 4-Year-Old Girl Falls from Second Floor, Sustains Severe Injuries
SunSource Energy commissions 3 open access solar plants in Uttar Pradesh
Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Raping Minor in Uttar Pradesh
Capgemini and NSEZ Launch Innovate Skilling Center in Uttar Pradesh
Passenger Train Derailment in Russia's Komi Region: Injuries Reported