Tragic Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway Claims 18 Lives

A tragic accident unfolded early Wednesday morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, resulting in 18 fatalities and 19 injuries after a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a milk tanker, officials reported.

The incident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in the Behta Mujhawar police station area. The bus, en route to Delhi from Motihari in Bihar, appeared to be speeding when it struck the tanker from behind, causing both vehicles to overturn.

Among the deceased were 14 men, three women, and one child, according to Additional Director General of Police S B Shiradkar. The injured were transported to a local hospital, where their condition was reported as stable. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other officials expressed their condolences and have promised thorough investigations and aid for the victims.

