Tragedy Strikes: Multiple Fatalities in Ayodhya-Bound Pilgrims Road Accidents

Two horrific road accidents claimed the lives of eight Ayodhya-bound devotees and left several others injured on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway. An unidentified vehicle and parked trailer contributed to the tragedies involving an SUV and a double-decker bus. Authorities are working to identify victims and provide medical care to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, eight devotees lost their lives in two separate road accidents on the Varanasi-Lucknow National Highway early Thursday morning. The incidents, which left several others injured, have been confirmed by local police.

The first accident occurred around 2 a.m. on the Sarokhanpur underpass when an unidentified vehicle collided with an SUV, leading to the immediate deaths of five individuals and injuring six others. The group, residents of Jharkhand, were heading to Ayodhya from Varanasi.

An hour later, a second crash involving a double-decker bus and a parked trailer claimed the lives of the bus driver, a woman, and a child, while injuring 27 passengers. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Delhi who had visited various religious sites. Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Yogita Singh and Circle Officer Pratima Verma, are actively handling the aftermath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

