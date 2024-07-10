SportzGuard: Elevating Sports Infrastructure in Education Across India

SportzGuard, a Hyderabad-based private company specializing in professional sports infrastructure, is rapidly becoming a trusted name among schools and educational institutions across India.

'SportzGuard has become one of the most trusted brands for schools and educational institutions for their sports infrastructure needs,' stated CEO and Founder Deepak Gupta. Clients include premier institutions like the Indian School of Business, Gaudium International School, and others. Recently, SportzGuard received the Best Sports Infrastructure Company award in the Education Segment at the Education Excellence Awards 2024.

1. Expertise: Specializing in sports infrastructure, SportzGuard ensures perfect integration of elements like drainage and sport-specific orientations.

2. Turnkey Solutions: From designing to post-sales services, SportzGuard offers comprehensive solutions, alleviating schools' need to coordinate with multiple vendors.

3. Efficient Operations: With an in-house team and company-owned warehouses, SportzGuard ensures timely delivery and efficient project management.

4. Top-Quality Surfaces: Partnering with global manufacturers, SportzGuard guarantees access to high-quality sports surfaces and equipment, with ready stock available in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Strong leadership by CEO Deepak Gupta, with 14 years of experience, and Vice President Komal Nayyar, with a 25-year career in major companies like Google and Accenture, underpins SportzGuard's success.

SportzGuard is setting new benchmarks in sports infrastructure, making it the preferred partner for schools aiming for top-tier sports facilities.

Contact Details:

Website: www.sportzguard.com

Vice President: Komal Nayyar

Mobile: +91 99676 09648

Email: komal@sportzguard.com

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)