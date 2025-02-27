Diversity Dilemma: Schools Face Pressure over DEI Programs

In a new challenge to educational institutions, the Trump administration has issued a directive demanding schools and colleges end diversity programs by Friday or face cuts in federal funding. Despite the looming deadline, many institutions are resisting the call, believing their current practices are legally sound.

State officials in Washington and New York have advised schools not to alter policies unless federal law changes. Some universities dismiss the memo, stating compliance is conditional on legislative amendments. Education organizations caution against hasty decisions without substantial legal backing.

As debates over nondiscrimination laws intensify, the directive has triggered warnings from civil rights groups, pointing to potential threats to inclusive education. The memo extends a Supreme Court decision on college admissions across various educational aspects, prompting concerns about its broader implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)