Left Menu

Strengthening Safety: High Court Committee's Recommendations for Schools

A committee established by the Bombay High Court recommends mandatory CCTVs, staff character verification, and educational initiatives in schools to enhance student safety, following a tragic incident involving two minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:13 IST
Strengthening Safety: High Court Committee's Recommendations for Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has responded decisively following the harrowing Badlapur incident, where two young girls were assaulted within their school. A committee, organized by the court, has put forth critical safety recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The committee's report, headed by former High Court judges, insists on the installation of CCTV cameras and thorough character checks for all school staff. Additionally, it emphasizes the responsibility of schools in ensuring secure transportation and education on "good touch" and "bad touch." The report also advocates for cybercrime awareness and visible signage of the child helpline number, '1098.'

This week, a division bench consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale urged the state government to review the recommendations and respond within two weeks with potential actions. The report stresses recording and preserving CCTV footage for a month as another preventive step and mandates the immediate termination of staff with criminal records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025