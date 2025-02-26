Strengthening Safety: High Court Committee's Recommendations for Schools

The Bombay High Court has responded decisively following the harrowing Badlapur incident, where two young girls were assaulted within their school. A committee, organized by the court, has put forth critical safety recommendations to prevent future occurrences.

The committee's report, headed by former High Court judges, insists on the installation of CCTV cameras and thorough character checks for all school staff. Additionally, it emphasizes the responsibility of schools in ensuring secure transportation and education on "good touch" and "bad touch." The report also advocates for cybercrime awareness and visible signage of the child helpline number, '1098.'

This week, a division bench consisting of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale urged the state government to review the recommendations and respond within two weeks with potential actions. The report stresses recording and preserving CCTV footage for a month as another preventive step and mandates the immediate termination of staff with criminal records.

