CBSE's New Affiliation Rules Pave Way for Branch Schools
The CBSE has unveiled new affiliation rules allowing existing schools to establish Branch Schools covering Bal Vatika to Class 5. These schools will operate independently while sharing management resources with the Main School. The initiative aims to expand primary education while maintaining high standards.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced groundbreaking rules enabling affiliated schools to create 'Branch Schools' for early education, from Bal Vatika to Class 5.
As per the Affiliation Bye-Laws (Branch School) - 2025, these new facilities will function with separate infrastructure and staff but under the same management as the Main School. The rules, approved by CBSE's Governing Body, apply to schools within the same city's municipal limits.
The new guidelines require Branch Schools to maintain certain standards, including infrastructure and staff qualifications. This move, starting in the 2026-27 session, aims to broaden primary education access while adhering to CBSE's quality framework.
