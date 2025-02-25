CBSE's New Affiliation Rules Pave Way for Branch Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced groundbreaking rules enabling affiliated schools to create 'Branch Schools' for early education, from Bal Vatika to Class 5.

As per the Affiliation Bye-Laws (Branch School) - 2025, these new facilities will function with separate infrastructure and staff but under the same management as the Main School. The rules, approved by CBSE's Governing Body, apply to schools within the same city's municipal limits.

The new guidelines require Branch Schools to maintain certain standards, including infrastructure and staff qualifications. This move, starting in the 2026-27 session, aims to broaden primary education access while adhering to CBSE's quality framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)