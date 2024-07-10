“One India - One Ticket”: A Seamless Travel Experience for Delhi NCR Passengers

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have teamed up to promote the 'One India - One Ticket' initiative, aimed at improving the travel experience for main line railway and metro passengers in Delhi NCR. According to a Wednesday press release, Delhi Metro Rail QR code-based tickets can now be booked on the IRCTC website and mobile app, with a full-scale launch expected soon.

Metro tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance, aligning with Indian Railways' Advance Reservation Period (ARP) and are valid for four days, making travel planning easier for passengers. Each passenger will have a unique QR code printed or available in their Electronic Reservation Slip on IRCTC.

Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD of IRCTC, and Vikas Kumar, MD of DMRC, have indicated that the regular version will be launched soon after the successful implementation of the beta version. Currently, single-journey metro tickets in Delhi can only be booked on the day of travel for same-day use.

With this new facility, DMRC-IRCTC QR code-based tickets will be synchronized with Indian Railways' ARP, enabling passengers to book metro tickets up to 120 days in advance. These tickets will be valid for a single journey for four days, covering the day before, the travel date, and two days after the scheduled journey.

This innovative initiative aims to enhance the railway travel experience by allowing passengers to book Delhi Metro tickets directly from the rail ticket confirmation page, either at the source or destination station within Delhi/NCR. Tickets can also be booked later from the booking history page. Flexible cancellations are also part of the service. Once a DMRC ticket is purchased by a railway passenger, a unique DMRC QR code per passenger will be printed or available in the Electronic Reservation Slip on IRCTC.

The initiative is expected to save valuable time for rail passengers by eliminating the need to stand in long queues to purchase DMRC tickets at stations. (ANI)

