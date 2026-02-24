45-year-old man jumps to death at Delhi Metro station

A 45-year-old man died on Tuesday after he allegedly jumped in front of a train at the Uttam Nagar East Metro station, police said. Information was received from the station controller at 10:12 am that a man had jumped onto the tracks at the Metro station. ''The incident took place at 9:50 am when the man climbed down from the platform onto the tracks and was run over by a train,'' DCP (Metro) Kushal Pal Singh said. The deceased, identified as Maharaj Singh from Rajasthan, worked as a house painter and had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his niece. Initial inquiry revealed that Singh had been suffering from depression for many years and was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here. He had visited the hospital on Monday, the DCP said. ''Singh is survived by his wife, their 18-year-old daughter, and two sons aged 17 and 20. The body has been shifted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)