Unveiling the Underground: Delhi Metro's Engineering Mastery

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation successfully completed a complex tunnelling project beneath an operational railway line and other structures. Despite the challenges of dense urban environments and geological variations, seamless coordination and advanced technology ensured the safety and progress of the new Delhi Metro corridor.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has achieved a significant feat by completing a challenging tunnelling project beneath an operational railway line, a flyover, and the elevated Red Line Metro corridor. This engineering success involved constructing a 6.35-metre diameter tunnel using advanced boring technology, all without disrupting train, metro, or road traffic.

The tunnelling work, which took 117 days to cover a mere 203 meters, faced complex geological and logistical challenges. A collaborative effort between Afcons Infrastructure, DMRC, Indian Railways, and other stakeholders ensured the project proceeded smoothly. This intricate operation was part of the larger Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Metro corridor development.

Despite diverse geological conditions and densely populated urban areas, extensive planning and safety measures facilitated the project. The completion of this corridor is set to enhance connectivity and transit efficiency, easing daily commutes in Delhi's congested regions, and bolstering the Delhi Metro's expanding network.

