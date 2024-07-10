Left Menu

Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 3.86% in May 2024

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.86% in May 2024 compared to 4.42% in May 2023. The Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) saw a slight increase to 139.9 points. Food and beverages increased while the fuel & light segment dipped. The Labour Bureau compiles these statistics monthly.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 3.86 per cent in May compared to 4.42 per cent in the same month a year ago, according to a labour ministry statement. For April 2024, the Consumer Price Index-Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) stood at 3.87 per cent.

The All-India CPI-IW for May 2024 increased by 0.5 points to stand at 139.9 points. In contrast, it was recorded at 139.4 points in April 2024. Notably, the food and beverages group saw an increase to 145.2 points in May from 143.4 points in April this year.

In contrast, the fuel & light segment dipped to 149.5 points in May from 152.8 points in April 2024. These figures are compiled by the Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, based on retail prices collected from 317 markets across 88 industrially important centres in the country.

