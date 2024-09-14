Left Menu

Successful Charity Event by IYDF and DarshCreation Uplifts Agra's Underprivileged Children

On September 9, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and DarshCreation hosted a charity event at Jesus Mission in Agra, India, providing educational and living supplies to 36 children. The event, led by Payal Agarwal, also included sports activities, aiming to boost both material and emotional well-being.

IYDF and DarshCreation Support Children's Growth with Charity Event at Jesus Mission in Agra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and DarshCreation successfully conducted a charity event at Jesus Mission in Agra, India on September 9, 2024. The event provided 36 children with essential educational and living supplies, addressing their material needs and promoting physical and emotional well-being through sports and interactive games.

Led by Payal Agarwal, the volunteer team, including Shubham Agarwal, Monika Agarwal, Anjali Agarwal, Shub Sureka, Anshika Sureka, Archana Verma, Rohit Verma, and Rachana Verma, played a crucial role in preparing and distributing the supplies. Donations included basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, and noodles, as well as school bags, pencil cases, art supplies, cricket and badminton sets, footballs, and skipping ropes. In addition to material donations, the volunteers organized sports activities which fostered teamwork and improved the children's athletic skills.

The collaboration between IYDF and DarshCreation highlighted practical ways to assist children in underprivileged areas. By donating food and educational tools, the event allowed children to focus on their studies and personal growth. Peter Paul, representative of the Jesus Mission, expressed gratitude by saying, 'These supplies will greatly improve the children's living conditions, offering invaluable help as they continue to learn and grow.'

Reflecting on the event, Payal Agarwal stated, 'This experience allowed all of us to witness the power of giving. Seeing the smiles on the children's faces made every effort worthwhile.' She emphasized the goal of providing material support while showing the children they are cared for and supported by society. IYDF plans to partner with more organizations for similar future events, aiming to improve the lives of more children and laying foundations for their future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

