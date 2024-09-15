Bihar Inaugurates Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains for Bihar, enhancing connectivity on multiple routes. The launch event saw attendance from Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy CMs, and other officials. This initiative marks a significant upgrade in the state's rail infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains for Bihar on Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the state's rail connectivity.
The new trains will operate on the Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Howrah, and Gaya-Howrah routes, in addition to a Deoghar-Varanasi route train passing through Bihar. These were among six Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the PM from Ranchi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the online inauguration from his official residence at 1, Anne Marg in Patna, accompanied by deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with senior railway officials.
MoS for Railway Ravneet Singh Bittu was present at the Bhagalpur station during the flagging-off ceremony.
'It's a new chapter in modern rail travel for Bihar,' Bittu posted on X, highlighting the faster, more comfortable, and efficient connectivity these state-of-the-art trains will bring, reflecting India's growing infrastructure and commitment to enhancing passenger experience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Vande Bharat Trains Transform Southern Rail Connectivity
Nitish Kumar Commences Rs 1,347 Crore Water Supply Project in Bihar
Nitish Kumar Urges Quick Completion of Patna Airport Terminal Expansion
Tyagi Vows Loyalty to Nitish Kumar, Comments on Modi Government's Stability
Nitish Kumar Reaffirms Alliance with BJP, Calls Past RJD Tie-Ups a 'Mistake'