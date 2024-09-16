Market Jitters Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision

European and global markets are poised for volatility as the U.S. Federal Reserve gears up for a crucial decision on interest rate cuts. Investors are split, with fund futures indicating a 59% chance of a 50-basis point cut. The analyst community is more cautious; 92 out of 101 Reuters-polled forecasters anticipate a 25-basis point trim. JPMorgan stands out, predicting a more substantial cut, arguing that current rates are too restrictive.

Adding to the intrigue, the Federal Reserve's meeting coincides closely with the U.S. presidential election, potentially complicating the central bank's decision. Meanwhile, Republican candidate Donald Trump is safe after an FBI-foiled assassination attempt, keeping him as a strong contender in the race.

In Asian markets, cautious trading prevails due to holidays in Japan and China. The Japanese yen leads the currency charge, and disappointing Chinese economic data highlights the need for more stimulus from Beijing. Elsewhere, the Bank of England and other central banks are expected to hold rates steady, with some potential surprises on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)