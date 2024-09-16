Left Menu

Goods Train Derailed Due to Hill Debris

A goods train derailed on Monday after debris from a nearby hill fell onto it. No casualties have been reported. A wagon and the engine were derailed while traveling from Churk to Chopan. Railway staff are working to clear the debris and restore the track.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A goods train derailed here on Monday after debris from a nearby hill fell on it, but no casualty has been reported yet, an official said.

A wagon and the engine derailed when the goods train was travelling from Churk to Chopan. Railway staff have arrived at the site of the incident, and efforts are underway to clear the debris and restore the track.

(With inputs from agencies.)

