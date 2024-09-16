Left Menu

Boeing Faces Severe Financial Challenges Amid Worker Strike

Boeing is implementing drastic measures such as a hiring freeze and cutting supplier expenditures after 33,000 employees went on strike. The strike significantly threatens Boeing's financial recovery, leading the company to consider temporary furloughs and suspend non-essential capital and facility expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:43 IST
Boeing Faces Severe Financial Challenges Amid Worker Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Boeing is pausing hiring and taking sweeping steps to conserve cash after about 33,000 workers went on strike on Friday, including considering temporary furloughs for many employees, managers, and executives in the coming weeks. Boeing Chief Financial Officer Brian West said, "The strike jeopardizes our recovery in a significant way, and we must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future."

In addition to a hiring freeze across Boeing at all levels, the planemaker is stopping most employee travel, suspending non-essential capital expenditures and facilities spending, and planning "significant reductions in supplier expenditures" along with halting the issuance of most supplier purchase orders for the 737, 767, and 777 programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024