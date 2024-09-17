Left Menu

Market Watch: Tech Stocks and Fed Anticipations Impact Global Markets

Tech stocks saw declines as U.S. indexes reacted to expectations of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. Anticipation is high for the Fed meeting, with possible interest rate reductions that aim to ensure economic stability. Nvidia, Apple, and Amazon faced dips, while lower Treasury yields influenced currency strengths and commodity prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:17 IST
Market Watch: Tech Stocks and Fed Anticipations Impact Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tech stocks dragged on U.S. indexes and the dollar touched a more than one-year low against the yen on Monday, with all eyes set on a Federal Reserve meeting this week set to launch a highly anticipated easing cycle.

Growing expectations suggest the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates by up to half a point to maintain economic stability amid slowing job growth and moderating inflation. Rate-sensitive tech stocks dropped, pulling down the Nasdaq Composite. Nvidia and Apple both fell over 2%, while Amazon.com declined nearly 1%.

The S&P 500 fluctuated, maintaining both positive and negative territory during early afternoon trading. Conversely, the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached an intraday record high. Kathleen Brooks from XTB emphasized that the market's reaction will depend on the Fed's explanation for any rate cut. The dollar index dropped 0.29% to 100.73, and the dollar weakened 0.14% against the yen to 140.62.

Investors also processed news of another assassination attempt on Trump. Shares in his Media & Technology company fell over 3% after an initial rise. Upcoming changes in Trump Media share restrictions could impact stock performance. The Dow climbed 0.44% to 41,575.17; the S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to 5,627.40; and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.61% to 17,575.83.

The S&P last week recorded its strongest performance of the year. Investor optimism extends beyond U.S. borders, reflected by a 0.12% rise in MSCI's All-World index. Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields hit a two-year low, signaling market expectation for rate cuts. Benchmark 10-year yields fell for a second session, down 3.1 basis points at 3.618%. Traders now see a 59% probability of a half-point cut by the Fed.

Central banks in Japan and the UK meet this week, with both expected to maintain current rates, while U.S. retail sales and industrial production data await interpretation. The Bank of England is likely to hold rates at 5.00%, with a 31% chance of another cut. The Bank of Japan is poised to stay steady but may hint at tightening in October.

Decreasing Treasury yields bolstered the yen against the dollar, while the euro remained higher, buoyed by expected ECB rate cuts. Commodities also responded; gold rose 0.22% to $2,582.08 per ounce, and oil prices increased due to Hurricane Francine's impact on Gulf of Mexico production. U.S. crude rose 2.51% to $70.37 per barrel and Brent climbed 1.9% to $72.97 per barrel. (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Sharon Singleton, William Maclean, Ros Russell, and Leslie Adler)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024