Left Menu

Italy Diverts EU Funds as Stellantis Shifts Battery Plan

Italy has redirected 200 million euros earmarked for Stellantis' battery factory project in Termoli. The company's joint venture, ACC, is pausing construction on European gigafactories due to a slower transition to electric vehicles. The funds will support other green investments, maintaining current employment at Termoli.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:41 IST
Italy Diverts EU Funds as Stellantis Shifts Battery Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's government has decided to reallocate 200 million euros in EU funds that were initially planned for Stellantis' battery-manufacturing facility in Termoli, officials confirmed Tuesday.

ACC, a battery joint venture involving Stellantis, Mercedes, and TotalEnergies, announced halts in the construction of gigafactories in Italy and Germany due to a shift towards lower-cost electric vehicle batteries amid slowing demand.

Industry Minister Adolfo Urso stated that the reallocated EU funds will support investments in line with Italy's green energy strategy. Additional national subsidies may be considered if ACC presents a viable industrial plan in the future. Stellantis reassured continued production of endothermic engines in Termoli and job stability during the transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024