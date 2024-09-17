Left Menu

NCRB Champions Yoga for Officer Wellness Under Leadership of IPS Vivek Gogia

In an effort to promote work-life balance and mental resilience, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) under the guidance of IPS officer Vivek Gogia integrates Yoga practices into the routine of its officers. These initiatives support both personal well-being and enhance the effectiveness of public safety efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:02 IST
NCRB officers and employees doing yoga. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a work-life balance has become increasingly crucial. For professionals in demanding fields like law enforcement, managing stress and staying physically and mentally healthy are vital. This is where Yoga provides a holistic approach to well-being.

Under the guidance of IPS officer Vivek Gogia, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) actively promotes Yoga to foster mental clarity and physical health among its officers. Yoga practices like Surya Namaskar, Pranayama, and meditation are integrated into their routines, providing a valuable tool for enhancing resilience and balance. The NCRB also celebrates Yoga Day with enthusiasm and energy. Director Vivek Gogia, IPS, emphasized, 'In our line of work, where demands and pressures are high, maintaining a balance between professional and personal lives is essential. Yoga helps enhance our mental resilience and physical health, allowing us to perform our duties with renewed energy and focus.'

This emphasis on wellness aids the NCRB in its mission of safeguarding society. The bureau is advancing its efforts to enhance crime analysis and public safety through innovative technologies. Projects such as the National Database of Sexual Offenders, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems, and the Integrated Monitoring of Crime and Criminal Activities keep NCRB at the forefront of crime management and investigation. Guided by Director IPS Vivek Gogia, the NCRB's commitment to personal well-being and public safety underscores the importance of a balanced approach in both personal and professional spheres. In a world where stress is constant, Yoga offers a path to harmony, while the NCRB works tirelessly to ensure national safety, providing reassurance to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

