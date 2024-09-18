Trump's Bold Claims on Chinese Automakers and U.S. Auto Industry

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday perpetuated false claims about Chinese automakers establishing large factories in Mexico. During a Michigan stop, he vowed to impose 200% tariffs on vehicles made in these speculative plants and shipped to the U.S.

Addressing an event in Flint, Trump also asserted that a win for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in November would end the U.S. auto industry, alleging that electric vehicle production would shift to China.

Despite Trump's statements, auto industry employment has increased since President Joe Biden's tenure began in January 2021, following a decline during Trump's first term. Trump promised to enforce tariffs on foreign automakers to compel them to build factories within the U.S. Auto sales and jobs have shown upward trends, with no evidence of an industry collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)