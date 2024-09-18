Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims on Chinese Automakers and U.S. Auto Industry

Former President Donald Trump repeated false claims about Chinese automakers setting up large factories in Mexico and threatened to impose high tariffs on vehicles built there. He also claimed unjustly that if Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, the U.S. auto industry would collapse, despite evidence showing growth under President Biden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Detroit | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:00 IST
Trump's Bold Claims on Chinese Automakers and U.S. Auto Industry
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday perpetuated false claims about Chinese automakers establishing large factories in Mexico. During a Michigan stop, he vowed to impose 200% tariffs on vehicles made in these speculative plants and shipped to the U.S.

Addressing an event in Flint, Trump also asserted that a win for Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in November would end the U.S. auto industry, alleging that electric vehicle production would shift to China.

Despite Trump's statements, auto industry employment has increased since President Joe Biden's tenure began in January 2021, following a decline during Trump's first term. Trump promised to enforce tariffs on foreign automakers to compel them to build factories within the U.S. Auto sales and jobs have shown upward trends, with no evidence of an industry collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024