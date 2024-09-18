Foreign Exchange Market to Close for Id-E-Milad
The foreign exchange market will be closed on Wednesday in observance of Id-E-Milad, a significant religious holiday. Financial transactions and currency trading will resume the following day.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The foreign exchange market will observe a closure on Wednesday in celebration of Id-E-Milad. This marks a halt in financial transactions and currency trading for the day.
The observance of this significant religious festival leads to a temporary pause, impacting financial markets nationwide.
Normal operations are expected to resume the following day, ensuring continuity in financial activities and services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement