Bulkcorp International Secures Major Export Order, Bolstering Global Presence

Bulkcorp International Limited has secured a major export order worth Rs. 10.77 Crores from Packem SA, Brazil, to supply Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) bags. This milestone signifies a crucial advancement in the company's business trajectory.

Founded in 2009, Bulkcorp specializes in manufacturing and distributing Food-Grade FIBC bags with customizable packaging solutions, including eight variations of Jumbo Bags and container liners. The company's production facility in Changodar, Ahmedabad, adheres to the BRC Global Standards for Packing and Packaging Materials, achieving Grade A certification. In addition, Bulkcorp holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

The company's products serve diverse industries such as agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining and are exported to numerous countries including the USA, Canada, the UK, South Africa, and South Korea. The company employs 195 people as of May 31, 2024. On August 6, Bulkcorp's shares debuted on the Indian stock market with a 24% premium listing at ₹130 apiece on NSE against the issue price of ₹105.

