Australia Hopes for Lift of China’s Lobster Import Ban by Christmas

Australia's Trade Minister, Don Farrell, expressed optimism that China will remove trade barriers on Australian rock lobster imports by Christmas. While China has lifted many restrictions following improved bilateral relations, the ban on lobster imports persists. Farrell believes the discussions to date will result in the restrictions being lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:03 IST
Australia's Trade Minister, Don Farrell, said Thursday that he is hopeful China will remove trade impediments on imports of Australian rock lobster by Christmas.

China has already lifted most trade restrictions imposed after Canberra's call for a COVID-19 origins inquiry, signaling a thaw in bilateral relations. However, barriers on lobster imports remain.

'I'm confident that based on all the discussions I've had ... I've still got confidence this will happen,' Farrell stated in an interview with Sky News, adding his expectation that the restrictions would be removed by Christmas.

