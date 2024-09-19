Australia Hopes for Lift of China’s Lobster Import Ban by Christmas

Australia's Trade Minister, Don Farrell, said Thursday that he is hopeful China will remove trade impediments on imports of Australian rock lobster by Christmas.

China has already lifted most trade restrictions imposed after Canberra's call for a COVID-19 origins inquiry, signaling a thaw in bilateral relations. However, barriers on lobster imports remain.

'I'm confident that based on all the discussions I've had ... I've still got confidence this will happen,' Farrell stated in an interview with Sky News, adding his expectation that the restrictions would be removed by Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)